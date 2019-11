World German Foreign Affairs Minister says NATO is alive German Foreign Minister says NATO is alive after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that security alliance was suffering "brain death" Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 26, 2019 | 10:20 Tweet Share EPA/ STEPAN FRANKO

“One can justifiably say that NATO is alive”, Maas said.



He added that NATO remained crucial for security in the future and needed to develop further.