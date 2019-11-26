World Albania's death toll increases; Meta: The situation is dramatic At least six people were killed in a powerful earthquake that struck Durres in Albania early this morning. More than 300 people were injured, officials said Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 26, 2019 | 09:20 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP

Albanian President Ilir Meta said the situation in that part of the country was "very dramatic".



Meta told reporters in Tumane, 36 kilometers north of Tirana, that every effort was being made to get people out of the rubble. The most critical is currently in Durres, where the bodies of a girl of 10 and a girl of 18 were found.



Albania's Ministry of Defense says a massive 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Albania early this morning killing at least six people.



A ministry spokeswoman said two bodies were pulled from a demolished building in Durres, AP reports. A total of three casualties have been reported in Durres so far, two were found in Tumane and one in Kurbin.



The health ministry said 300 people were injured so far in the three cities, and that their number keeps growing.