World 0

Treasures worth up to billion of euros stolen from Historical Museum in East Germany

According to Bild newspaper, the Green Vault in the city of Dresden was raided in the early hours of Monday, by a gang of burglars

Source: B92
Share
Jens Schlueter/Stringer/Getty images/Ilustracija
Jens Schlueter/Stringer/Getty images/Ilustracija

Several items of antique jewelry with a combined value estimated at nearly a billion euros have been stolen from the Green Vault, a historic museum in Dresden, Germany that contains the largest collection of treasures in Europe, Bild newspaper reported.

The museum was raided by a group of thieves early this morning, the paper reported. Reports indicate that the burglars shut off the power supply to the museum, before breaking in. Dozens of police vehicles have arrived at the scene in the centre of Dresden.

The police have confirmed that a burglary took place at the museum but did not specify what was stolen or what damage was incurred. Deutsche Welle reported.

The ‘Green Vault’ holds the largest collection of treasures in Europe and was founded by Prince Elector Frederick Augustus I, in 1723. It exhibits a vast collection of precious stones from the Baroque to the Classical eras.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Why did Yeltsin choose Putin as his successor?

Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin saw in Putin a man who will continue his liberal reforms, the former Kremlin Head of Presidential Administration claims

World Friday, November 22, 2019 21:47 Comments: 1
Foto: EPA-EFE / ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL
page 1 of 10 go to page