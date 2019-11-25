World Treasures worth up to billion of euros stolen from Historical Museum in East Germany According to Bild newspaper, the Green Vault in the city of Dresden was raided in the early hours of Monday, by a gang of burglars Source: B92 Monday, November 25, 2019 | 11:52 Tweet Share Jens Schlueter/Stringer/Getty images/Ilustracija

Several items of antique jewelry with a combined value estimated at nearly a billion euros have been stolen from the Green Vault, a historic museum in Dresden, Germany that contains the largest collection of treasures in Europe, Bild newspaper reported.



The museum was raided by a group of thieves early this morning, the paper reported. Reports indicate that the burglars shut off the power supply to the museum, before breaking in. Dozens of police vehicles have arrived at the scene in the centre of Dresden.



The police have confirmed that a burglary took place at the museum but did not specify what was stolen or what damage was incurred. Deutsche Welle reported.



The ‘Green Vault’ holds the largest collection of treasures in Europe and was founded by Prince Elector Frederick Augustus I, in 1723. It exhibits a vast collection of precious stones from the Baroque to the Classical eras.