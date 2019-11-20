World "Other countries could opt for exiting EU" Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there is a possibility that some Eastern European countries may be considering leaving the EU in the couple of years Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 20, 2019 | 17:11 Tweet Share Tanjug: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Putin stated this while addressing participants in the "Russia Calling" Investment Forum and recalled that the disparity in the EU began due to a fund allocation system that provides tens of billions of euros in substantial support to "countries that have not yet reached a certain level of economic development", Tass reports.



"Somewhere around 2028, some Eastern European countries will reach such a level of economic development that they will have to pay for. I am not sure then that they would not follow in the UK's footsteps (by exiting the EU)", Putin said.