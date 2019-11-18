World "NATO is eroding and I can only welcome that" German Parliamentarian Alexander Neu agreed with Macron's statement on the NATO being in crisis, adding that he can only welcome it's dissolution Source: B92 Monday, November 18, 2019 | 10:58 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Photocreo

The United States, along with Turkey, is the “grave digger of NATO”, since they have been taking advantage of the alliance exclusively for their own benefit, believes Bundestag deputy and Foreign Policy representative of the parliamentary group Die Linke (The Left) Alexander Neu.



"Until recently, the United States exclusively pursued its own interests, including through NATO, and for several years now, we've witnessed Turkey doing the same... NATO is eroding, and I can only welcome it", Neu said.



The Neu statement comes almost a week after French President Emmanuel Macron called NATO brain-dead, referring to a lack of coordination and US unpredictability under President Donald Trump, Sputnik International reports.



However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, along with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, berated Macron for his “drastic words” and argued that NATO must remain a key pillar of Germany's security.



Nonetheless, the dramatically-worded statement by the French President echoed calls made by Macron and Merkel last year that the EU should have a “real European army” independent of the United States and NATO, to be able to defend itself from perceived threats.