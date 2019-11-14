World After the ceasefire agreement - sirens sounded again The ceasefire entered into force at 05.30 local time (03.30 GMT) in the Gaza Strip, France Press Agency (AFP) reported this morning Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 09:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Adel Hana

An Egyptian source and a senior Islamic Jihad official told AFP that a ceasefire came into effect early on Thursday.



The "ceasefire agreement comes as a result of Egypt's efforts" and has been endorsed by "Palestinian factions including Islamic Jihad", said the top Egyptian official.



An Islamic Jihad source confirmed the agreement to AFP.



According to an Islamic Jihad official, the agreement stipulates that Palestinian factions must ensure a return to calm in Gaza and "maintain peace" during demonstrations, while Israel must stop hostilities and "ensure a ceasefire" during demonstrations by Palestinians.

Sirens sounding in southern Israel

Conflicts between the Israeli army and the Palestinian faction are expected to continue, as sirens sounded in Erez, Yad Mordechai and Moshav Netiv HaAsara.



On the other hand, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said at least 32 people have been killed since the start of Israeli air strikes this week.



Israel will continue targeted elimination of Palestinian militants, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.



Gaza health ministry said on Thursday that eight members of the Abu Malhous family were among the 34 Gazans killed in the Israeli assault. At least 63 Israelis received treatment for injuries in rocket attacks fired from Gaza.



"We gave specific conditions for a ceasefire. If Israel accepts them, we will accept a ceasefire. If Israel does not accept them, we are going to continue to fight for an indefinite period of time”, Islamic Jihad’s Secretary General Ziad Nakhala said on Wednesday.

🚨7:00am: Sirens sounding in southern Israel 🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 14, 2019

Israeli army had confirmed ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli Military spokesman Avichay Adraee, said in a Twitter post the two-day round of fighting in Gaza "is over", confirming the ceasefire.



A spokesman said on Twitter that the military operation had ended and that Israel had targeted 25 extremists in the Gaza Strip, mostly from Islamic Jihad.



He specified that the Israeli air strikes targeted "terrorist infrastructure" above and below ground, as well as the maritime position of Islamic Jihad.



Following the Israeli attack on Tuesday that killed Islamic Jihad commander Bahaa Abu al-Ata in Gaza, the two sides had been exchanging fire, with Israel's military saying it recorded more than 350 incoming rockets.



Israeli air attacks killed at least 34 Palestinians.



Despite the ceasefire announcement, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said for Israeli military radio station that "the State of Israel will not hesitate to strike at those who try to harm it, from the Gaza Strip or from anywhere else".