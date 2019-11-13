World Hong Kong pushed to the brink of total collapse PHOTO/VIDEO Hong Kong is preparing for new clashes today as anti-Government protesters plan to paralyze parts of the Asian financial hub for the third consecutive day Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 13, 2019 | 11:18 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

As a result, parts of public transport, schools and many businesses will be closed following the escalation of expected violence.

Clashes erupted at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, with police firing tear gas to disperse students. Police continued to use tear gas to try to disperse the protesters who responded with bricks and petrol bombs. Hundreds of protesters remain at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.



The flare-ups occurred a day after police shot an unarmed protester at close range and a man was doused with petrol and set on fire in some of the worst violence since the protests began nearly five months ago in the China-ruled city.

#HongKong protesters produce petrol bombs. The protest is organized and there must be a funding source. #HongKongProstests pic.twitter.com/Mve7bGKKVr — Liam Stone石立安 (@liamstone_19) November 13, 2019

More than a thousand protesters, many wearing masks, protested in the financial district for the second day in a row, and roads were blocked around some of the city's highest skyscrapers and the most expensive real estate.



Hundreds of masked protesters, many of them students, hurled back petrol bombs, rocks and bricks, some launched with catapults. After the clashes, dozens of the injured lay sprawled on the ground.



After they had dispersed, police fired tear gas at the remaining protesters and made more than a dozen arrests, Associated Press reports.



Many subway and train stations were closed after protesters blocked passenger ships and attacked trains.



Classes were suspended at universities, and parents were advised not to let their children outside.

Many Hong Kong subway and rail stations were shut Wednesday morning as protesters disrupted operations.



Arguments broke out #HongKongProtests #香港 pic.twitter.com/q9ZzTyCGRC — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) November 13, 2019

Police said masked “rioters” had committed “insane” acts, throwing trash, bicycles and other debris on to metro tracks and overhead power lines, paralyzing transport in the former British colony.



TV footage showed activists dropping heavy objects from overpasses on to traffic below. “Our society has been pushed to the brink of a total breakdown,” Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung told reporters, referring to a two-day violence.



Conflicts have erupted in several other places, both at City and Chinese University, where protesters threw Molotov cocktails and bricks at the police.



Police officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters.

Riot police also fired teargas at protesters at two universities, as protesters lit barricades and set a car on fire.



The demonstrators have been protesting since June against what they believe to be meddling by Beijing in the freedoms guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” formula put in place when the territory returned to China from British rule in 1997.



Tough police tactics in response to the unrest have additionally fueled anger.



China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries including Britain and the United States for stirring up trouble.



The United States on Monday condemned “unjustified use of deadly force” in Hong Kong and urged police and civilians to ease the tensions.