World Reactions to Macron's statements: "He used rather harsh vocabulary" German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the vocabulary used by French President Emmanuel Macron was harsh and said she doesn't share his views Thursday, November 7, 2019

Merkel commented on Emanuel Macron's statement that NATO was undergoing a "brain death."



"NATO remains the cornerstone of our security," Merkel said at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin.



Stoltenberg also rejected Macron's description of NATO, Reuters reports.



Macron previously said in an interview with Britain's "The Economist" that NATO is brain-dead and Europe is on the edge of precipice.



He warned members of the European Union that they could no longer rely on the US, that is, America could no longer be expected to stand up for NATO member states.



“What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO, while Europe is on the edge of a precipice”, Macron said.