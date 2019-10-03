World The Summit of the Visegrad Group in Prague begins, Vucic participates The Summit of the Visegrad Group (V4) has started in the Lany Chateau in Prague, with the participation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 14:52 Tweet Share Tanjug/Vit Simanek/CTK via AP

The Summit of the Visegrad Group (V4) has started in the Lany Chateau in Prague, with the participation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic who is there at the invitation of Czech President Milos Zeman.



The meeting of the Summit of the Visegrad Group in Prague will also be attended by President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova, President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman, President of Hungary János Áder, President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of the Republic of Slovenia Borut Pahor, it is said in a press office statement.



The President of Serbia will participate in a plenary session entitled "EU and the Western Balkans", which will also be attended by Czech President Zeman, Hungary's János Áder, Poland's Andrzej Duda, Slovakia's Zuzana Caputova and, as a guest, Slovenian Prime Minister Borut Pahor.



After the meeting, a joint press conference will be held where all participants can address media.



The invitation to the President of Serbia for the meeting of this group of Central European countries came after the meeting of the Committee on European Affairs of the member states of the Visegrad Group, in Bratislava, which noted Serbia's efforts to implement reforms, and assessed that these efforts should be valorized by increasing the number of open and closed chapters.



Post-1989 countries of the Visegrad Group have joined European and transatlantic structures, have successfully undergone a process of social, political and economic transformation, and are ready to share their transition experiences with their counterparts from the Western Balkan countries, it is pointed out in Prague.



Serbia is, thus, the first Western Balkans country to be invited to the summit, while Czech President, as the host of the meeting, has invited Vucic to this gathering.



President Aleksandar Vucic said that participating in the meeting of the Visegrad Group in Prague is an important day and an important meeting for Serbia.



"We are specially honored to be able to attend a meeting between the Visegrad Group and our friend Borut Pahor. For Serbia, this is a very important day and an important meeting", Vucic said, posting a photo with the leaders of the V4 countries and Slovenia on his Instagram account.