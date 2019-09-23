World 0

The saddest picture of the first day of school, no student in the world deserves this

In a war-torn building, where the floor sinks to a lower level, in the dust and on bare concrete, sits a group of pupils, with their heads raised to the teacher

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

This moment, recorded by an AFP photo reporter, has shaken social media users, enraging them as children suffer because of the war waging.

AFP states that the school was damaged in an air strike during fighting between Saudi-backed government forces and Huthi rebels.

The photo was taken on September 3, the first day of school in Yemen, according to the agency.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

page 1 of 8 go to page