World The saddest picture of the first day of school, no student in the world deserves this In a war-torn building, where the floor sinks to a lower level, in the dust and on bare concrete, sits a group of pupils, with their heads raised to the teacher Source: B92 Monday, September 23, 2019 | 10:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

This moment, recorded by an AFP photo reporter, has shaken social media users, enraging them as children suffer because of the war waging.



AFP states that the school was damaged in an air strike during fighting between Saudi-backed government forces and Huthi rebels.



The photo was taken on September 3, the first day of school in Yemen, according to the agency.