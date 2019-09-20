World Saudi Arabia launched military operation. Population warned to stay away from targets A Saudi-led coalition has launched a military operation north of the Yemeni port city of Hodeida Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, September 20, 2019 | 12:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File/Ilustracija

The Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation north of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah against what it described as “legitimate military targets”, Saudi state TV Al Ekhbariya informs, as Reuters reports.



The coalition said it had called on civilians to stay away from the area and said the operation was carried out in accordance with humanitarian law.



"The coalition's naval forces detected an attempt by the terrorist Houthi militia backed by Iran to carry out an imminent act of aggression and terrorism south of the Red Sea using an unmanned, rigged boat, launched from Hodeida province," coalition spokesman said in a statement.



The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Yemen Iran-aligned Houthi group after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government in Sanaa in late 2014.



The incident comes as the United States and Saudi Arabia consider responses to the assault on Saudi oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh blame on common foe Iran. Tehran denies any involvement. Is there a new large-scale conflict threatening us?



Officially, the responsibility for the attack was taken by the Yemeni Houthis, but neither Saudi Arabia nor their US ally wants to admit it, but blames Iran, an ally of the Houthis.



Officials from all sides express a series of threats, mentioning war, attacks, retaliation. The Houthis also announced that the attack on the oil plant is only the beginning and that many targets are being chosen in Saudi Arabia. Now that Riyadh has attacked the Houthi targets, it is utterly uncertain what will come out of it.