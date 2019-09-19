World 0

U.S. General: NATO's advantage over Russia has dissolved, urgent new strategy needed

NATO loses military advantage over Russia, prompting redefinition of Alliance's strategy, US Force Chief General Joseph Dunford said

He attended a meeting of the NATO Military Committee, held in Ljubljana last week, while the topics for discussion were focused on Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo.

According to a statement formally issued by the U.S. Department of Defense, Dunford said Russia has become a huge military threat as official Moscow has put major efforts in improving its defense capabilities. Now, the advantage NATO had over Russia simply melted, General added.

That is why it is necessary to finalize and redefine new NATO strategy as soon as possible.

