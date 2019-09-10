World Ursula announced EC assignments: Enlargement Commissioner from Serbia's neighborhood Newly appointed EC Chair Ursula von der Leyen announced the portfolio assignments of 27 commissioners in Brussels Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 10:57 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Stephanie Lecocq

Among others, there's former Hungarian Minister of Justice László Trócsányi, who will be appointed new European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, replacing Johannes Hahn on that position.



Von der Leyen said in her first speech as EC Chair: "I want this European Commission to be a flexible, modern, agile Commission", at another point calling it a "geopolitical Commission" and a "guardian of multilateralism", "fully devoted to Europe, understanding it completely and listening to European needs".



She said that her priority would be to appoint commissioners who would pay a visit to every member state in the first half of their term of office.



Newly appointed EC Chair thanked her predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker.



"I have learnt a lot from him. I owe him a lot", von der Leyen concluded.



Before taking up their posts within EC officially, which will happen on November 1, the list of potential commissioners and their portfolios will be confirmed by European Parliament.