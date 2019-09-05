World "I'd rather be dead in a ditch than seek Brexit delay" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that he'll never seek Brexit delay scheduled for October 31 Source: Tanjug, Beta, AP Thursday, September 5, 2019 | 21:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Andy Rain

Johnson pointed out that he would rather be dead in a ditch than do that.



Asked if he could guarantee to the British public he would not, even if bound by law, request from the EU a delay to Brexit beyond October 31, he said: "Yes I can. I’d rather be dead in a ditch".



After a meandering speech in West Yorkshire, the prime minister asked himself what would be the purpose of further delaying Brexit, Reuters reports. He said: "My job is to get us out on 31 October and that is what we're going to do".



MPs have voted for a bill on Tuesday that would prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by forcing Johnson to seek a Brexit extension until January 2020.