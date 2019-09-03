World "I don't want an election, we are leaving EU on October 31" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that he does not want general election, nor voting in the Parliament on another pointless Brexit delay Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 3, 2019 | 09:17 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

After an urgent Parliament session, Johson said that "there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on 31 October, no ifs or buts". He called on the MPs not to vote for the delay, AP reported last night.



In a brief TV address, he urged the MPs not to undermine British negotiation position with European Union.



Johnson said that yet another pointless Brexit delay "will plainly chop the legs out from under the UK position and make any further negotiation absolutely impossible".



I don’t think the MPs will vote for a delay. I hope that they won’t. And in the meantime let our negotiators get on with their work without that sword of Damocles over their necks. And without an election, which I don’t want and you don’t want. Let us get on with the people’s agenda", Johnson said, as Reuters reports.



UK Prime Minister said that for the last few weeks, the chances of a deal have been rising for three reasons. They can see that Britain wants a deal. They can see that UK has a clear vision for its future relationship with the EU. And they can see that London is utterly determined to strengthen its position by getting ready to come out regardless, come what may.



Lawmakers plan to try to seize parliamentary time on Wednesday to pass legislation which would force Johnson to ask for an extension to Britain’s exit from the European Union until January 31, 2020, that is currently due to take place on Oct. 31, as Reuters reports.



If the Parliament defeats the Government on Brexit, a vote on holding an election will be held on Wednesday with an election date of October 14, says Reuters, referring to a senior government source.