World United Kingdom withdraws British diplomatic corps from the EU British diplomats to pull out from EU institutions in Brussels within several days, in line with the agenda of Boris Johnson's Government, British Guardian says

In an attempt to reinforce the message that the UK is leaving the EU by 31 October, the UK diplomats will stop attending regular meetings in Brussels, the Guardian reports.



London officials claim that this move is in line with Boris Johnson's first statement in the House of Commons, in which he said that he will "unshackle" Birtish diplomacy from EU affairs.



Critics have voiced their concern that the symbolic walkout would leave the UK blindsided on EU decisions and ultimately damage UK's national interest.



Guardian reiterates that British diplomats were expected to take part alongside the other 27 member states on the forthcoming EU working group meeting at which they will deal with issues that concern security, the pan-European response to any future crises involving civilians, foreign affairs and the protection of consumers interests.



UK Foreign Affairs Minister, Dominic Raab, announced that he would attend a meeting of his EU counterparts to take place at the end of August in Helsinki.



It is unclear how far the UK’s withdrawal from the EU structures would go before 31 October, Guardian reports, reminding of the fact that there are about 150 diplomats in the UK’s permanent representation in Brussels, lobbying for British interests.