World Trump reprimands Macron: Nobody is entitled to speak on behalf of the United States U.S. President Donald Trump said that no one is authorized to speak to Iran on behalf of the United States Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 8, 2019 | 21:59

In the same time, he accused French President Emmanuel Macron of sending “mixed signals” to Tehran over possible talks.



“I know Emmanuel means well, as do all others, but nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself,” Trump said in a series of tweets.



Reuters states that it is not clear what Trump was referring to, but reiterates that a report earlier this week said that Macron had invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to this month’s G7 summit in order to meet Trump.



A French diplomat denied these allegations on Wednesday.