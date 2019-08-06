World US: We will stop Turkey; Erdogan stays determined US Defense Minister Mark Esper said that any kind of Turkish military operation in northern Syria is unacceptable and that USA will not allow unilateral moves Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 6, 2019 | 13:47 Tweet Share Maja Hitij/Getty images

Turkey will pay a higher price later if it doesn't do what is necessary in northern Syria today, Turkish President Rejep Tayip Erdogan said after announcing for the weekend that Turkey will carry out a military operation in a Kurdish-controlled area east of the Euphrates.



As Reuters reports, in a speech to Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan said that this “process would, God willing, very soon be taken to a new stage”.



This section of Syria belongs to a zone controlled by Kurdish National Protection Guard (YPG), the main US ally on the Syrian territory, that Turkey perceives as terrorist organization.



On the meeting with Turkish Ambassadors, Erdogan said that he is confident that US President Donald Trump will not allow that the two states become hostages of the dispute over the Turkish acquisition of Russian air defense system S-400.



He added that no evidence was presented to support the fact that this air defense system could do any harm to the US F-35 fighters.



Turkish and US military officials had met in Ankara with the aim of finding solution and prevent invasion, while Esper said that he believes that the progress on the main issues has been made, Reuters reports. Namely, Esper “emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue between Turkey and the United States.”



US officials clearly stated that military operation in northern Syria will be a high risk venture, jeopardizing safety of US forces that cooperate with the Kurds, thus in turn, assisting Islamic state militants within the region.