World NATO Chief comments on the "INF treaty demise", Russia, Crimea and the consequences Russian annexation of Crimea is the consequence of great powers competition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Source: Sputnik Tuesday, August 6, 2019 | 11:25

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that NATO member states, New Zealand among others, are more often faced with security challenges on a global, rather than regional level. One of the main reasons for that is increased competition between great powers.



"We see the consequences of that from Crimea, to North Korea, from Syria to the South China Sea", Stoltenberg said at the Center for Strategic Studies at Victoria University in New Zealand.



According to his words, "increased competition between great powers and a more assertive Russia are undermining the rules based order, the respect for international treaties and obligations, and the most recent example is the end of the Treaty on the elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range missiles".



Stoltenberg pointed out that Russia had become more assertive in its policy, managing to bring Crimea back under the realm of Russian Federation. He is confident that Moscow continues to increase its war potential and its presence in the Near East.



Second global challenge presents the economic rise of China and its becoming more politically influential.



He considers terrorism and cyber-security as major global challenges as well.