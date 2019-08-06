World China's threat to USA: We will not stand idly by China said it "will not stand idly by" and will take countermeasures if the US deploys intermediate-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region Source: Beta, Tanjug Tuesday, August 6, 2019 | 11:02 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Christopher Bodeen

Chinese Chief of Arms Control, Fu Cong, warned neighboring countries not to allow United States to deploy such arms on their territory.



US President Donald Trumps' Administration pulls out of the Nuclear Arms Control Treaty from the Cold-War era with Russia.



Fu announced that China has no intention to sign a trilateral treaty on arms control with the United States and Russia, but that it will participate in the disarmament and arms reduction talks.



Fu said China was particularly concerned about announced plans to develop and test a land-based intermediate-range missile in the Asia-Pacific region. "China will not stand idly by and be forced to take countermeasures should the US deploy intermediate-range ground-based missiles in this part of the world," Fu told TAS reporters.



Fu Cong added that he regrets the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia, which China perceives as yet another unilateral step taken by US, abandoning its international obligations, which would have a "direct negative impact on the global strategic stability" as well as security in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.



US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in Asia that Americans wanted to deploy midrange conventional missiles in the Asia-Pacific within months.



Australian Defense Minister Melissa Price had previously said the locations for the bases were not yet known but Australia would not be one of them.