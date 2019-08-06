World Josep Borrell is officially new head of EU diplomacy European Council had appointed Spain’s Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell for the new chief of EU foreign policy Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 6, 2019 | 02:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

As European media report, EU members had officially named Borrell the successor of Federica Mogherini on the position of EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security.



Borrell will take over his duty at the end of October, it is said in the European Council statement.



The Council had appointed Borrell after the approval of the newly appointed President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.



In order to secure the term of office till the end of October 2024, Borrell's election needs to be confirmed by the European Parliament, along with all EC member states, media report.



Borrell, the 72-year-old Socialist, is current Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister in the Government headed by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.



He is active in the politics of Spain since the late seventies and has extensive experience outside of it.



He was President of the European Parliament in the period from 2004 to 2007.