World "We leave EU no matter what" Britain will be leaving the European Union on October 31 no matter what, Prime minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said Source: Tanjug Monday, August 5, 2019 | 16:07

The spokesman also said that Britain would keep reaching out to its counterparts in the European Union in search of an exit deal, and that the government hoped the bloc changed its position on the so-called Irish backstop, Reuters reports.



"The UK will be leaving the EU on Oct. 31 whatever the circumstances. There are no 'ifs' or 'buts'. We must restore trust in our democracy and fulfill the repeated promises of parliament to the people by coming out of the EU on Oct. 31.”



He added: “Politicians cannot choose which votes to respect. They promised to respect the referendum result and we must do so.”



On the other hand, Spokesperson of European Commission Mina Andreeva stated that EC is open for negotiations with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in order to avoid the hard consequences of Brexit that might cause significant blows to the British economy.



Still, as she said, the Brexit deal has already been reached with the Government of the United Kingdom. "However, we are open for discussing the accompanying political declaration on EU-UK ties after Brexit", Andreeva concluded.