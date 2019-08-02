World "Self-proclaimed" Albanian President and Haradinaj's close associate murdered abroad Albanian politician, found dead in the Amsterdam-Rijn canal, was close to Ramush Haradinaj, RTS reports, referring to Pristina based media Source: Tanjug Friday, August 2, 2019 | 17:41 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/Facebook/Festim Lato Komandant Cami

Festim Lato, residing in Afferden, a village in the Dutch province of Gelderland, has his own private army. Various Dutch authorities were aware of this, but did not intervene, the Dutch Telegraaf reports based on sources and its own research.



Lato was the self-proclaimed President of Chameria, an unrecognized republic on the border of Albania and Greece.



He lived on a residential farm in Afferden which resembled a military barracks with the forces of the future Chameria army staying there. One unnamed source told the Telegraaf paper that the Chameria forcers were trained by soldiers from Kosovo.



Lato is heard saying on a video: "This is the army that I am building".