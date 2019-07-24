World Disaster threatening the world: Deserted oil tanker is a timed bomb VIDEO An abandoned tanker containing around 1.6 m barrels of oil has been floating in Red Sea for years. Experts warn that it might explode, Jutarnji.hr reports Source: Jutarnji.hr Wednesday, July 24, 2019 | 14:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Nic Bothma

An abandoned oil tanker described as "floating bomb" roaming along the coast of Yemen, has the potential to create an environmental disaster, the experts claim, as "Guardian" reports. The biggest problem now stands in the fact that Yemen is blocked with the war going on in that state, while both Yemen's internationally recognized government and the members of the Houthi rebellion movement want to approach the tanker.



The two sides in the conflict in conversation with the UN blame each other for failing to reach a solution about what to do with the ship, and its valuable cargo. The ship is situated several kilometers away from the Ras Isa Marine on the Red Sea, while the conflicting sides blame each other for the potential environmental disaster.



The tanker contains 34 crude oil tanks of different sizes and volumes, amounting to a total capacity of around 3m barrels. The Yemen government points out this is four times the amount of oil released in the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill, generally seen as one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in history.



With restricted water circulation, and delicate marine ecosystems, the Red Sea, home of corals and 600 species of fish and invertebrates, is seen as particularly vulnerable to oil pollution. It has also produced a video warning of an environmental disaster.



The Houthis want guarantees that they will be able to control the revenues from the oil on the ship valued at USD 80 millions, as cited by the British "Guardian".