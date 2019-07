World Finally, U.S. reaction to the captured CIA agents After Iran announced that it had identified and arrested 17 CIA agents, some of whom were sentenced to death, the US response has been awaited. Here it is. Source: B92 Monday, July 22, 2019 | 14:42 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Namely, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied Tehran's claims that CIA agents were arrested in that country and sentenced to death. "The Iranian regime has a long tradition of lying," Pompeo told Fox News briefly, and Reuters reported.