World 0

Turkish Deputy Consul-General killed in Erbil restaurant shooting FOTO

At least three Turkish diplomats have been killed in a shooting at a restaurant in Erbil, two Kurdish security officials confirmed for Reuters

Source: Tanjug
Share

At least three Turkish diplomats including the deputy consul general were shot dead by unknown gunmen as they dined in the restaurant in Erbil, Reuters reports.

Turkish state media confirmed that one of the three killed diplomats is Turkish Deputy Consul-General in Erbil.

Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the shooting of one of the employees from Turkish Consulate.

Erbil is the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan situated in the north.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Europe's "ticking bomb", worse than Chernobyl

UK nuclear waste plant “Sellafield” in Cambria holds the title of “most hazardous industrial building in the Western Europe”

World Monday, July 15, 2019 13:06 Comments: 0
Sean Gallup / Staff / Getty images/ Ilustracija
page 1 of 7 go to page