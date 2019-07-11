World Hahn's incident with the cyclist in Wien EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn went through an unpleasant experience in Wien. A bicyclist bumped into him, then threatened to slap him in the face Thursday, July 11, 2019 | 13:34 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

As Wiener Kurir reports, bicyclist had threatened Hahn of slapping him in the face after a brawl incident during the downtown stroll EU Commissioner Hahn had taken with his partner Susanne Riess-Passer.



The incident took place beside the Cathedral Stephansdom when the cyclist with great speed run into the group of people, including Hahn and his partner.



Hahn claims that he raised his hand in defence. He added that the cyclist was very violent, while his partner only called him to continue with their walk.



Susanne Riess, Chief of the Austrian Insurance Company "Wüstenrot", said that the whole incident lasted for a couple of minutes, assessing that the whole story reached media only in order to damage Hahn's prospects of securing new mandate in the capacity of European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.