World Merkel seen trembling for the third time, "I feel very well" VIDEO German Chancellor Angela Merkel experienced another tremor attack at the reception ceremony with the Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin. Source: Beta, Reuters Wednesday, July 10, 2019 | 16:11

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that she feels "very well", immediately after she was seen trembling for the third time during public ceremony in less than a month.



"I feel good, there is no need to worry", Chancellor stated who will turn 65 in a week.



The German leader, who was first filmed shaking during the hot weather in June, while hosting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, has previously blamed the tremors on being dehydrated.



It happened for the second time during inauguration of the new minister of justice in Berlin. After those two incidents, German Chancellor had stated that she understands the concern of the journalists for her health, claiming that she is feeling fine.

German Goverment Spokesperson issued a statement

Spokesperson of German Government stated that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is fine.



Spokesperson added that she will continue talks with Rinne as planned.