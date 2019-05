World "European integration is dead" After nationalist and populist parties won the European Parliament elections in Italy, France and Britain, European integration is "dead in its tracks." Source: Tanjug Monday, May 27, 2019 | 15:40 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon told this to the AP in Monday.

Bannon thinks Europe's center is imploding and that traditional right-left politics are being replaced by a battle between "nationalist versus globalist" forces.



People are taking their countries back, he said.