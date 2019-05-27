World "Serbia in EU? Why not. Turkey? Not so much" Italian Deputy Prime Minister Mateo Salvini said after voting in the European Parliament elections that the idea of Serbia joining the EU is "interesting." Source: Tanjug Monday, May 27, 2019 | 10:51 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

"I've met with the Serbian president, and that Serbia should become a part of the European Union is something that is geographically, socially and culturally interesting. But Turkey no, that's got nothing to do with it. But to enlarge (EU) and to intelligently include some close nations - why not?," said Salvini.

Salvini's Lega has won in the EP elections, according to incomplete data from polling stations. The party took 33.8 percent of the vote and most MEPs will come from its ranks.



"Thank you, Italy. The top party of Italy will challenge Europe," Salvini said in video clip posted on Facebook last night.