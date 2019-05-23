World Moscow replies to NATO's call to withdraw from Crimea NATO's call for Russia to withdraw its troops from Crimea is "inadequate," Russian senator from Crimea, Sergei Tsekov, has said. Source: Sputnik Thursday, May 23, 2019 | 13:33 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

"Crimeans live in peace and tranquility, and NATO would like to destabilize the situation in Crimea. They (NATO) do not like the way in which Crimea is developing, but we will not give them that satisfaction," Tsekov told Sputnik.

According to him, Crimea once again united with Russia legally and fairly, while NATO's demands are "not adequate."



First deputy president of the Crimean parliament, Yefim Fiks, says NATO's call to withdraw troops from Crimea reminds Russia sounds like a broken record.



"It's time to stop using old broken records and change the rhetoric in relation to Russia. Crimea is Russian and that's it. NATO's views on this issue are not of interest to us. Let them take care of their own affairs, while Crimea will handle itself," Fiks told Sputnik.