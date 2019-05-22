17 missiles fired on Russian base
The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that missiles have been fired again on the Russian air base Khmeimim in Syria, RT is reporting.Source: B92
According to RT, Al-Nusra terrorists fired 17 missiles on the Russian base, but the missiles were intercepted and the attack was repelled.
The attack was attempted at a time when the Syrian army carried out a large military offensive in the province of Idlib in Syria.
Since May 6, the Russian base is often targeted by the terrorists of the former Al-Nusra Front. So far, all attacks have been prevented.