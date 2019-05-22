World 17 missiles fired on Russian base The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that missiles have been fired again on the Russian air base Khmeimim in Syria, RT is reporting. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | 15:05 Tweet Share

According to RT, Al-Nusra terrorists fired 17 missiles on the Russian base, but the missiles were intercepted and the attack was repelled.

The attack was attempted at a time when the Syrian army carried out a large military offensive in the province of Idlib in Syria.



Since May 6, the Russian base is often targeted by the terrorists of the former Al-Nusra Front. So far, all attacks have been prevented.