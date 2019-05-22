World 0

17 missiles fired on Russian base

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that missiles have been fired again on the Russian air base Khmeimim in Syria, RT is reporting.

Source: B92
Share

According to RT, Al-Nusra terrorists fired 17 missiles on the Russian base, but the missiles were intercepted and the attack was repelled.

The attack was attempted at a time when the Syrian army carried out a large military offensive in the province of Idlib in Syria.

Since May 6, the Russian base is often targeted by the terrorists of the former Al-Nusra Front. So far, all attacks have been prevented.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

"Indecent proposal" that Angela refused

Several EU leaders were trying to persuade Angela Merkel at a summit in Romania on May 9 to accept a leading position in the EU, but she refused.

World Wednesday, May 22, 2019 12:15 Comments: 0
(EPA-EFE, file)
page 1 of 13 go to page