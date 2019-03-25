World Stoltenberg: Georgia will certainly join NATO NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said in Tbilisi that Georgia will join the alliance despite Russia's opposition. Source: Beta Monday, March 25, 2019 | 13:51 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

"All 29 allies clearly stated that Georgia should become a NATO member (...) We will continue to work together to prepare Georgia for membership," Stoltenberg said during a news conference with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

According to him, NATO "will not accept Russia or any other power deciding who can be a member."



Moscow considers the possible entry of Georgia into NATO as the interference of the West in its sphere of influence.



At the Bucharest summit in 2008, NATO leaders assessed that Georgia intends to join the alliance, but to date, the accession process has not been launched.