World "Moscow will defend Belgrade's right in Kosovo" Russia's stabce towards the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija is that it will support Belgrade's every request made towards Moscow. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 25, 2019 | 09:42

Member of the Russian Duma Yevgeny Primakov said this in an interview for Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti.

"We care about Serbia's right to its southern province being respected, and Russia is a guarantor that Serbia will not lose in that process," he said.



"We will support any decision of your state leadership over the fate of Kosovo and Metohija, if it is adopted with a political consensus and if that solution does not cause a civil conflict. Russia is the most important property and personal security of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija," said Primakov, who is the grandson of former Russian head of diplomacy and intelligence services Yevgeny Maksimovich Primakov, who was one of the most deserving Russians for reaching the Kumanovo agreement, and the adoption of Resolution 1244 in the United Nations Security Council.



In 2009 Yevgeny Maksimovich spoke for the first time about "delimitation" - that is, the north of Kosovo and Metohija and the enclaves they where they live belonging to the Serbs, and his grandson says it was a well-known idea that is being considered even today.



"Russia's position is that Belgrade should decide whether or not to make such a decision," Primakov said.



Asked whether the Serbian EU road has no alternative, Primakov said that Serbia should respect its interest and if it decides to join the EU, must do so on its own terms.



"We see what happened to the economy of Bulgaria, which has been completely destroyed after the country joined the EU. You must not allow such a relationship," Primakov said.