World EP official reacts to Karadzic verdict Eduard Kukan, member of the EP Committee on Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the EU-Serbia SAPC, has reacted to the final verdict against Radovan Karadzic. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 | 16:54 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file, illustration)

The wartime political leader of Serbs in Bosnia-Herzegovina was on Wednesday sentenced to life in prison by the Appeals Chamber of the Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague.

Karadzic stood trial on charges of genocide and war crimes.



"For over a decade, the families and loved ones of the victims were waiting for the end of Radovan Karadzic's trial. Today's verdict marks the end of Europe's most tragic recent history," Kukan said in a written statement, and added, "I would like to stress the importance of respecting the Tribunal's final verdict."



"At these difficult moments, my thoughts are with all the families and close ones of the victims. I can only hope that this judgment will bring them a sense of justice. Let us dedicate a minute of silence and remember those who have passed away during the genocide and war crimes in Bosnia-Herzegovina," the European Parliament (EP) official said.