World RSF on storming of RTS, and public service's reporting Reporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores the methods used by demonstrators who forced their way into the headquarters of Serbia's public broadcaster RTS. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 20, 2019 | 09:00 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The organization said in a press release that the incident happened last weekend, while those who stormed the premises did so "to protest against its biased coverage and try to make their voice heard."

At the same time, RSF urges RTS to start covering the three-month-old wave of anti-government protests in accordance with professional standards.



"It is unacceptable that protesters have to seize control of a media outlet in order to express their disagreement with its editorial policies and to make their voice heard. Such methods violate the basic principles of a healthy democracy," RSF said.



"We call on RTS to fulfill its role as a public service media, that is to say, to be a reliable source of independent news coverage," said Pauline Ades-Mevel, the head of RSF's European Union and Balkans desk.



This, she explained, "means that it must cover the wave of protests that have been growing for the past three months in Serbia."