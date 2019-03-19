World Reports: Another Serb gunned down in Johannesburg A 51-year-old man has been shot and killed in Johannesburg, South Africa. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 10:38 Tweet Share

His identity has not been revealed, but Belgrade-based Vecernje Novosti daily writes on Tuesday, citing unofficial information, that the man was originally from Belgrade.

South African website News24 is reporting that the "apparent hit" took place in broad daylight on Saturday morning.



According to this report, the victim had been standing next to his motorbike when a black car parked behind and two armed men jumped out.



"I would say it was least four to six shots and I saw the guy fell down. The one guy (shooter) got back in the car and another came out. He shot another four shots," an eyewitness told the website.



A police spokesperson said no arrests had yet been made ,while the motive was "not yet clear."



Media reports are recalling that one of the latest liquidations in Johannesburg had been that of Djordje Mihaljevic, a native of Herceg Novi, Montenegro, who had a Serbian passport. There was speculation that he owned a company in South Africa trading in gold and diamonds.



In April 2018, Milan "Miki" Djuricic was also killed in this African country. He had been an accomplice in the 2000 murder of Zeljko "Arkan" Raznatovic in Belgrade.



In July 2018, Darko Kulic was gunned down in Johannesburg. Kulic was a member of the Serb Guard, commanded by Djordje "Giska" Bozovic, during the 1990s war in Croatia.