World "Pristina radicals are source of conflict in Balkans" Kosovo government measures tighten the noose around Serbs, "methodically pushing them out by creating unbearable conditions in the spirit of ethnic cleansing." Source: B92, Beta Friday, March 15, 2019 | 13:46 (Tanjug/AP, file)

This was stated by on Friday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.

At a regular press briefing, she called on international forces to fulfill their mandate and not allow violence against Kosovo Serbs, but assessed these forces have not prevent violence, "now or before."



"The Pristina radicals are deliberately undermining stability and represent a source of conflict in the Balkan region," Zakharova said.



She said that Kosovo Albanian authorities are intensifying administrative line control, explaining this by citing the need to cut off illicit flow of goods from Serbia, while the situation with food supplies is worsening.



In addition, according to Zakharova, Pristina has issued warrants for several Serb politicians, Kosovo parliament has adopted a platform (for dialogue with Belgrade) in the tone of an ultimatum, "which renders further negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina pointless, and has recently tried to establish control over the Trepca (mining complex)."