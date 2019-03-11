World Turkey hands over protest note to Belgian ambassa Turkey has sent a protest to the Belgian ambassador in Ankara against the decision of the Brussels Appellate Court. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 11, 2019 | 16:46 Tweet Share (Getty Image, file, illustration)

The court said that a Kurdish rebel group could not be viewed as a terrorist organization.

Turkey's foreign minister said his country has "conveyed its dissatisfaction" over the decision to the Belgian ambassador, AP reported.



30 suspects from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) allegedly recruited young Kurds in Belgium as well as elsewhere in Europe, and took them to military training camps.



The court in Brussels said on Friday that "there are not enough elements to draw the conclusion that the PKK is a terrorist threat."



Turkey, the US and the EU consider the group to be a terrorist organization.