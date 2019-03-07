World "Russia, US, France have secret Kosovo deal? Not serious" "Moscow denies the reporting of Kosovo media that Russia, France and the United States have allegedly agreed on recognizing Kosovo." Source: Sputnik Thursday, March 7, 2019 | 15:51 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

This has been stated at a press briefing held by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zahkarova.

"Your answer's contained in your question: 'Albanian language Kosovo media, citing German sources.' I do not think we can talk about this seriously. Everything regarding the position of Serbia on resolving the Kosovo issue is most actively being commented on by the pesident of Serbia, practically on a daily basis. This is about assessments of the process and about the difficulties faced by the leadership of Serbia during those negotiations," Zahkarova replied.



According to her, the sources of the reports leave no room to be believed, Sputnik is reporting on Thursday.



Earlier, Kosovo-based media said that "Washington, Paris and Moscow have prepared an agreement on the character of friendship and good neighborly relations between Belgrade and Pristina," which should allegedly be signed between "June 28 and July 13" this year.