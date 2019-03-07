World Putin talks "war games" with intelligence officers and spies Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on Firday with permanent members of the Security Council of Russia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 7, 2019 | 13:33 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

The focus of the discussion was the situation in Syria and the efforts of foreign intelligence agencies to increase their influence on current processes in Russia.

"At the briefing, the issues of socio-economic development of Russia were discussed, but stances have also been exchanged on enhanced reconnaissance military activities carried out by foreign countries near the Russian border," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



According to him, the situation in Syria was also discussed with a focus on the situation in the Rukban refugee camp.



Yesterday, Putin said at a meeting with Russia's main intelligence service that foreign intelligence services were seeking a way to boost their influence on current processes in Russia.



"We see that foreign intelligence services are looking for ways to expand their influence in the Russian direction and to do everything to gain access to political, economic, scientific and technological information," Putin said.



Russian special services were uncovered 129 members of staff and 465 agents of foreign intelligence agencies in 2018, said Putin also said at the meeting.



"As many as 129 staff members and 465 foreign intelligence agents have been uncovered as a result of special operations," he said, TASS reported.