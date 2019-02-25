World "Mafia Shqiptare controls UK cocaine market" The Albanian mafia has taken control over the 5 billion pounds-worth cocaine market in the UK, the daily Mirror writes, citing experts. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 25, 2019 | 14:17 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

These gangs, also known as "Mafia Shqiptare", have slowly take over the market in this country "after steadily moving into the country after the fall of communism in Albania in 1990."

Now "fearsome thugs" control almost all of the market in the UK. with cocaine "at its cheapest since 1990 and the purest it has been for a decade," the article said.



The takeover occurred when the Albanian mafia "ditched wholesalers and is negotiating directly with Colombian cartels."



The UK now has the highest number of young cocaine users in Europe, the daily concluded.