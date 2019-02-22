World "We've learned South Stream lesson, now there's condition" Russia needs strong EC guarantees to build the transit line for the TurkStream pipeline, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 22, 2019 | 12:52 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

"The construction of TurkStream is progressing according to plan, and options for extending the transit line of this gas pipeline in the European direction are also being considered," Lavrov said, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

"However, given the sad lessons associated with South Stream - firm legal guarantees of the European Commission are definitely needed," he added.



"Gazprom last year had record gas deliveries to the European market. The realization of large infrastructure projects continues, including Nord Stream 2, which should, through the shortest and cheapest route, diversify gas supplies to European consumers," said Lavrov.



The first line of the TurkStream gas pipeline is intended for gas deliveries to the Turkish market, and the second is for the countries of South and Southeast Europe. The capacity of each line is 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas annually.