World "Talks morning after Pristina drops taxes, I'll lock us in" Until Pristina "lifts, suspends, or revokes" taxes on goods from central Serbia, "there are no conditions for continued dialogue" between Belgrade and Pristina. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 09:16 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told this to reporters in Brussels on Monday.

"Until then, I do not see the conditions for a successful new round of talks in the dialogue," she said.



"Having said that," Mogherini continued, "at the moment when the conditions would be there, I am ready not only to call for a high-level meeting of the dialogue on the following morning, but also to lock us up for however long it takes, be it one week, one month or three months."



"I am sure we can usefully benefit from a positive environment, if we get it, to achieve a comprehensive agreement, legally binding, on full normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. But I wait for the right conditions to be there and so far I have not seen moves in that direction," she said.