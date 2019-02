World Tensions around Gibraltar A Spanish warship has tried to order commercial vessels to leave British waters around Gibraltar, but the British Navy opposed it. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 18, 2019 | 13:37 Tweet Share

After that, the Spanish ship left with uncovered weapons, and manned, Reuters is reporting, citing the government of Gibraltar.

The British enclave of Gibraltar has long been the subject between London and Madrid. The latter wants the return of that territory, which Britain conquered in 1713.