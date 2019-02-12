World "Resist Chinese and Russian influence" US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged the countries in Eastern and Central Europe to resist Chinese and Russian influence. Source: Beta Tuesday, February 12, 2019 | 12:29 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

This happened on the 30th anniversary of the fall of communism, Beta agency is reporting on Tuesday.

Pompeo said in Bratislava that China and Russia pose a double threat to progress in democracy and free market since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.



He said that countries in Eastern and Central Europe are particularly vulnerable to predatory investments and political interference.



To combat this threat, the United States is committed to increasing its engagement in the region through an agreement on defense cooperation and exchange programs, the US secretary of state said.



Slovakia is the second stop in Pompeo's tour of Europe that started in Hungary. He will also visit Poland, Belgium, and Iceland.