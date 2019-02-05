World 60 percent of people Austria expelled in 2018 wer Europeans Last year, Austria expelled about 4,700 people, and most of them are Europeans. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 5, 2019 | 11:48 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

More than 60 percent of the expelled persons are from European countries, according to the Austrian radio OE1.

A majority of those are are Slovaks, Serbs, Hungarians, and Romanians.



Among them are 2,100 EU citizens, which comes to 45 percent.



Add to this Serbs, Macedonians, Albanians, and Bosnians, and it transpires that 63 percent of all persons expelled last year from Austria are from Europe.



These are persons without permanent residence, without jobs, and those who have committed a criminal offense.



Austria in 2018 expelled 600 Slovaks, followed by Serbs, Hungarians, Romanians, Nigerians, Georgians, and Afghans.