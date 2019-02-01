World EU "doesn't want to be battlefield for superpowers" At the height of the "bickering" between the US and Russia about who's to blame for the US leaving a historic, Cold War-era treaty, the EU has reacted. Source: B92, Sputnik Friday, February 1, 2019 | 15:27 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

And this organization said it does not wish to once again become a battlefield for the two superpowers.

US President Donald Trump's administration announced earlier that the US intends to withdraw from the INF Treaty, which prohibits both countries from development of ground-launched ballistic missiles and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers, signed in 1987.



Sputnik is reporting that February 2 marks the deadline set by the White House for Russia to destroy the 9M729 missile, which the Pentagon believes is in violation of the INF Treaty, while Russia has strongly rejected the accusations, stating that Moscow strongly abides by the historic Cold War-era agreement.



And while the US and Russia "quarrel," the EU is the most concerned party, whose member-states have in the past been a region of superpowers' rivalry.



"What we definitely don't want to see is our continent going back to being a battlefield or a place where other super-powers confront themselves. This belongs to a faraway history," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters on Friday.