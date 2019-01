World Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open Novak Djokovic has won his seventh Australian Open trophy by convincingly beating Rapahel Nadal of Spain. Source: B92 Monday, January 28, 2019 | 09:29 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

This also means that Djokovic now has the most Grand Slam trophies won - 15.

The Australian Open final saw him defeat Nadal in a little over two hours (6-3, 6-2, 6-3).