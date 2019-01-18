World EU delegation head has no comment on Putin's visit Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia Sem Fabrizi said on Friday that it was not up to him to comment on the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Serbia. Source: Beta Friday, January 18, 2019 | 15:53 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration)

"It is not up to us to comment on visits of presidents of third countries, but only those from EU members," Fabrizi told reporters in the Serbian Assembly.

He said he was dealing with the accession of Serbia to the EU, "not with commenting on how Putin was welcomed."



"We are just talking about the challenges that are ahead of Serbia, how it can solve them and that they must comply with the agreements it has with the EU," Fabrizi added.